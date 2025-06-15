Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack on polo ground, his last words were 'I've swallowed something', says report Famous industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, due to a heart attack during a polo match. His last words were 'I've swallowed something', says the report.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in London on Thursday. For those who don't know, he was the chairman of the auto components company Sona Comstar.

The news of his sudden demise has left social media users and the film industry in shock. Following his death, several reports emerged claiming that his death was caused by a bee sting. According to The Telegraph, witnesses at the scene heard Kapur say, "I’ve swallowed something," which leads to the speculations that he had ingested an insect, possibly a bee, moments before collapsing.

Sunjay's friend Suhel Seth confirmed the news of his demise and told ANI, "Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, passes away apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England." Taking to the official X handle, Sunjay Kapur's friend Suhel Seth also expressed his grief and shared a heartfelt note on Thursday. In the post, he wrote, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar…Om Shanti."

According to Forbes, the company 'Sona Comstar' was founded in 1997 by his late father Surinder Kapur. Sunjay took over the company following the death of his father in 2015 and played a key role in expanding the business. For the unversed, Sunjay was previously married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor; the duo tied the knot in 2003, and they had two children named Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Kapur. However, they got divorced in 2016, and in 2017, Indian businessman Sunjay Kapur tied the knot with a model and entrepreneur, Priya Sachdev.

