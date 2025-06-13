Sunjay Kapur's tweet 'Your time on Earth is limited' goes viral after his sudden demise Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died at the age of 53 on Thursday. His tweet reflecting on life went viral on the internet after the news of his demise broke.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and renowned businessman Sunjay Kapur passed away on Thursday, at the age of 53, in London. The news of his sudden demise left social media users and the entertainment industry in shock. According to reports, Sunjay Kapur suffered a heart attack during a polo match.

What makes the news is more heartbreaking than just hours before his death, Sunjay had posted on his official X handle and expressed his condolences to the victims and families affected by the tragic plane crash. In the tweet, he wrote, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash."

Moreover, netizens also noticed another post of Sunjay Kapur, which was posted three days before his passing. Taking to the X handle, Sunjay shared a note and wrote, "Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions. #MondayMotivation." The motivational post has a note that reads, "Your time on earth is limited. Leave the ‘what ifs’ to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots'."

Social media users were heartbroken at the irony of the situation. Reacting to this, Twitter users wrote, "Little did Sunjay know when he was posting the above message as well as this below just three days back that his own time has come. Om Shanti!". Another user wrote, "It's unbelievable! Just a few hours ago you posted, and now you're gone. Om Shanti!"

For those who don't know, Sunjay was earlier married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children. He got divorced in 2016 and married a model and entrepreneur, Priya Sachdev.

