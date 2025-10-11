Sunita Ahuja dipped in gold! Govinda gifts grand necklace to his wife on Karwa Chauth Govinda surprised his wife Sunita Ahuja this Karwa Chauth by gifting her a grand waist-length gold necklace. A post shared by Sunita had her radiating joy while flaunting the stunning piece of jewellery.

New Delhi:

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were the headline-makers of 2025. The couple were in and out of divorce rumours all year through, however, have always silenced it during pap meets or celebrating festivals together. On Karwa Chauth, Sunita flaunted her husband's grand gesture for her via an Instagram post - it had her wearing a waist-length necklace, a gift from Govinda on Karwa Chauth.

Sunita referenced a popular Govinda song, Sona Kitna Sona Hai, while sharing happy pictures of herself after receiving her Karwa Chauth gift.

Govinda gifts waist-length necklace to Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja's Karwa Chauth celebration was every bit grand. In a viral post, the star wife was seen flaunting her stunning piece of jewellery, beaming with joy. Dressed in a gorgeous ethnic outfit, she complemented her look with traditional bangles, sindoor, and her million-dollar smile. “Sona kitana sona hai @govinda_herono1 Mera Karwa Chauth Gift aa gaya,” Sunita captioned the photos, giving fans a glimpse into her festive celebrations. Social media users flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments, calling them one of Bollywood’s most evergreen couples. Take a look:

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours

Despite occasional whispers about tension between the two, the couple's latest appearance proves that all is well between them. In fact, after Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumours resurfaced for the umpteenth time this year, the latter addressed the media and announced that they are very much together. In fact, months back, she had told Shirdi Today, "Nobody can separate us. I have a lot of fun with him. There are people who want to break homes more than outsiders. I won’t let anyone break homes. I will win because Baba [Shirdi Sai Baba] is with me."

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja have been married for over 37 years. They are parents to Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Also read: Aunty Kisko Bola: Sunita Ahuja to mark TV debut with Farah Khan as judge | Deets Inside