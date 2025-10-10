Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa Shetty to newlywed Alekha Advani, B-town divas flaunt their ethnic glam Bollywood celebs marked Karwa Chauth 2025 with grandeur, blending tradition with glamour. Popular B-town ladies such as Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal, and Alekha Advani channelled their festive spirit in stunning ethnic ensembles.

New Delhi:

Like every year, the who's who from B-town have channelled the festive fervour by wearing ethnic outfits to Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth celebrations. Shilpa Shetty Kundra arrived to ring in the festivities with her husband Raj Kundra's sister, Reena Kundra. Raveena Tandon, too, is a regular at Sunita's house every year. She wore a yellow saree to celebrate Karwa Chauth.

While several popular faces from the tinsel town, such as Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput and Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, were spotted, all eyes were on newlywed Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain's wife, who arrived at Sunita Kapoor's house with mother-in-law Rima Jain and sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth.

Bollywood ladies dress up for Karwa Chauth

Mira Rajput looked beautiful in a red saree as she arrived at Sunita Kapoor's house. She quickly posed for pictures before heading inside to join the rest of the ladies for the celebrations. 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' star Maheep Kapoor wore a red kurta with a contrasting blue salwar. Geeta Basra looked stunning in an all-red saree. Raveena Tandon, on the contrary, wore a yellow saree for the occasion. Natasha Dalal and her sister-in-law, Jaanvi Desai Dhawan, looked stunning in ethnic ensembles.

Mira Rajput painted a pretty picture in a red saree for Karwa Chauth.

Maheep Kapoor looked stunning for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Geeta Basra celebrates Karwa Chauth in style.

Raveena Tandon chose a yellow saree for Karwa Chauth.

Aadar Jain's wife Alekha Advani celebrates first Karwa Chauth

Alekha Advani was clicked at Sunita Kapoor's house this evening. This year, the festival is even special for the entrepreneur as it marks her first after marrying Aadar Jain. She was accompanied by her in-laws. Take a look:

Pink is the colour of the season this Karwa Chauth

Several celebs, such as Mini Mathur, Bhavana Panday, and Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra, wore pink for the celebrations. Fans are eagerly awaiting inside glimpses from the celebrations.

Mini Mathur wears pink for Karwa Chauth.

Bhavana Panday celebrates Karwa Chauth at Sunita Ahuja's house.

City-wise moonrise timing for Karwa Chauth

Wondering when you will spot Karwa Chauth's full moon tonight? Well, Kolkata will be the first place to see the moon at 7:30 pm. In comparison, the moonrise is predicted at 8:13 pm in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Other cities are expected to witness the moon at slightly different times - 8:55 pm in Mumbai, 8:38 pm in Chennai, 8:08 pm in Chandigarh, 8:11 pm in Ludhiana, 8:33 pm in Indore, 8:26 pm in Bhopal, 8:22 pm in Jaipur, and 7:43 pm in Raipur.

