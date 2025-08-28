Aunty Kisko Bola: Sunita Ahuja to mark TV debut with Farah Khan as judge | Deets Inside Sunita Ahuja steps into the spotlight as a judge on Farah Khan’s reality show Aunty Kisko Bola, amid swirling divorce rumours. With charm, humour, and resilience, she embraces this first judging role. Let us have a look at the teaser.

New Delhi:

Bollywood veteran Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is stepping into a bold new role, not on the dance floor next to her husband Govinda, but behind the judge’s table for Farah Khan’s reality show Aunty Kisko Bola. Against a swirl of recent divorce speculation, she’s taking the spotlight with grace, heart, and a whole lot of style.

A bold new chapter: The judge’s chair beckons

Fans know Sunita as the quiet strength behind the superstar Govinda. But now, she’s embracing her moment in the limelight on her own terms, judging a show directed by none other than Farah Khan. This marks her maiden appearance as a television judge, the type of chapter in life she’s long deserved.

Sunita’s presence promises warmth, wit, and wisdom, the same qualities she’s shown privately and now brings to audiences nationwide. It’s more than television; it’s a declaration that she’s unafraid to evolve and shine.

The first judges for the new show, Aunty Kisko Bola, will be her brother Sajid Khan and Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja, according to filmmaker-choreographer and YouTube sensation Farah Khan. Farah posted a video of Sunita and Sajid entering the stage on Instagram. The text on the video read, "Welcome to the grand talent show… Hunt for India’s No.1 aunty. A talent show only for aunties. Hunar ki koi age nahi hoti."

"TOMORROW!! Our new show on my channel.. AUNTYKISKOBOLA #AKB .. thank u @aslisajidkhan @officialsunitaahuja for being our very first judges to bring out the talent that every woman has! There's a special guest appearance too….@myqyuki @cashify @dhinchakofficial,” Farah wrote as the caption.

Rumours refuted: Love and laughter amid speculation

At the same time, tabloids have been abuzz with divorce rumours. To host Aunty Kisko Bola amid such chatter takes courage—but Sunita responded in her inimitable style: during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on August 27, she and Govinda were spotted together.

Responding to the rumours, she told the media, "You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances.”

“No power can separate us, neither the God nor the Satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us."

The couple have been married for more than three decades and are parents to two children, Yashvardhan and Tina.

