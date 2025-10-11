Priyanka Chopra to Ayushmann Khurrana: Inside Bollywood's Karwa Chauth celebrations [PICS] Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to post pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. Let's take a look at how these B-town celebrities marked the occasion.

New Delhi:

Married women across the country, including Bollywood stars, celebrated one of the most auspicious festivals, Karwa Chauth, on Friday, October 10, 2025. On this day, Indian women observed fasts for the longevity and well-being of their husbands.

From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, to Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal, several stars took to social media to post pictures from their celebrations. Let's take a look at how these B-town celebrities marked the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram profile to share Karwa Chauth celebrations pictures with husband Nick Jonas. She captioned the post as, "Surprise!! Daddy’s back! In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home, to make sure he spends Karva Chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas Khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast, this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand. Love you forever and always."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated Karwa Chauth with his wife, Tahira Kashyap, and shared a series of heartfelt pictures on Instagram. He wrote the caption in Hindi, "दोनों ने उपवास रखा, एक दूसरे के बराबर सम्मान का एहसास रखा, which translates in English as, Both of them observed the fast, feeling equal respect for each other."

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

The 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey shared Karwa Chauth celebration pictures with his wife, Sheetal Thakur. He captioned the post, "All things love."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after announcing her pregnancy with husband Raghav Chadha. The duo shared Karwa Chauth celebration pictures in a collaboration post with the caption, "My chaand, the love of my life. Happy Karwa Chauth."

For the unversed, Parineeti announced her first pregnancy with husband and politician Raghav Chadha in August this year. She shared a joint post on Instagram with the caption that reads,"2+2=3. Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure." She also shared a video of them walking in a park and along with a picture of a cake.

