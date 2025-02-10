Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar, Thandel, Sky Force, Deva, a look at their Sunday box office report

Follow us on Image Source : X Sunday box office report of Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar and others

Several films are running in theatres these days. This includes Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa along with old releases Deva and Sky Force. Several South Indian films have also hit theatres, like Thandel and Vidamuyarchy. However, most of the films are not doing well at the box office. Let's know how much each film collected on Sunday.

Badass Ravi Kumar

Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar was successful in earning well on the first day. However, the film's collection is declining from the second day. On Saturday, this film did a business of two crore rupees. At the same time, despite Sunday being a holiday, this film collected only one crore 40 lakh rupees. The total collection of the film has now become six crore 15 lakh rupees.

Loveyapa

The film Loveyapa starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor has also not received a good response at the box office. The film collected one crore 15 lakh rupees on the first day. On the second day, the film earned 1 crore 65 lakhs and the same amount on the third day. With this, the total collection of the film has now become 4 crore 45 lakh rupees.

Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar's film Vidaamuyarchi is also not able to perform as expected at the ticket window. On the first day, the film took an opening of 26 crores, but on the second day, the film's collection saw a decline of more than 60 per cent. On Friday, the film collected 10.25 crores. On the third day, the film did a business of 13.25 crores and on the fourth day, 13 crores. The total collection of the film has now become 62.75 crores.

Sky Force

Sky Force has received a lot of love from the people. This is the first 100-crore film of this year in the Hindi film industry. This film collected 1 crore 85 lakhs on the 17th day. With this, the total business of the film has reached around 128.85 crores.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor's film Deva has completely failed to do wonders at the box office. The film has earned very little at the ticket window so far. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 1 crore 30 lakh. The total earnings of the film have now become Rs 31.75 crore.

Thandel

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film Thandel has been successful in earning well at the box office. The film has performed brilliantly at the ticket window in the first three days. The film collected Rs 11.5 crore on Friday, Rs 12.1 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.25 crore on Sunday. With this, the total earnings of the film have become Rs 35.85 crore.

