Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava's advance booking begins | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Chhaava's advance booking has begun on Sunday

It seems that a big storm is going to hit the box office on the occasion of Valentine's Day. A much-awaited film is ready to hit the theatres and the makers have become rich even before its release. We are talking about the Bollywood film Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the ruler of the Marathi Empire from the Bhosle clan. While Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the role of Maratha ruler, Akshaye Khanna will be seen in the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, the film has been in a lot of discussion. The buzz about the movie is so much that the makers have started advance booking five days ahead of the release.

Advance booking of Chhaava begins

Yes, the ticket window of cinemas has opened for Chhaava. On February 9, the makers announced that the advance booking is now open while sharing a poster. The caption reads, "Worldwide advance booking is now open. The story of the valour and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is now on the big screen in just five days."

Chhaava has earned so much

According to Sacnilk, a total of 9398 tickets of Chhaava have been sold so far (till the time of writing the news). In this sense, the film has earned about Rs 33 lakh even before its release. If this is the situation a few hours before the start of advance booking, then imagine what wonders the movie will do on the day of release. It is expected that this movie can create history with its earnings on Valentine's Day.

Star Cast of Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal is playing the lead role in Dinesh Vijan's film Chhaava, the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his on-screen wife Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna is playing the villain, Aurangzeb. Chhaava also stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta and Pratip Singh Ram Rawat in important roles. The film will release on February 14, 2025.

