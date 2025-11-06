Sulakshana Pandit death: When the singer-turned-actress refused to get married after Sanjeev Kumar's rejection Popular singer and actress Sulakshana Pandit died on November 6, 2025. She breathed her last at the age of 71. Read further to know about her one sided love story with Sanjeev Kumar.

New Delhi:

Sulakshana Pandit, the loved singer and actress from the 70's died on November 6, at the age of 71 at Nanavati Hospital. However, the cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

Sulakshana celebrated her 71st birthday in July this year. Born on July 12, 1954, in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, into a musical family, he inherited his musical talent.

Sulakshana Pandit's one sided love story

Sulakshana Pandit worked with Sanjeev Kumar in the 1975 film Uljhan. It was on the sets of this film that she fell in love with him. However, Sanjeev Kumar was in love with Hema Malini and even proposed to the dreamy girl. But she refused as she was in love with Dharmendra.

Subsequently, Sulakshana proposed to Kumar, but he also rejected her proposal. Reportedly, the late actor was suffering from a congenital heart condition and that's why didn't wanted to get married with anyone.

After facing heartbreak from Kumar's side, Sulakshana decided to not get married ever. It is also said that after Sanjeev Kumar rejected her love, she went into depression.

Sulakshana Pandit and Sanjeev Kumar died on same date

After Sanjeev's death in 1985 from a massive heart attack at age 47, Sulakshana was completely reportedly devastated and withdrew from the film industry. Co-incidentally, Sanjeev Kumar breathed his last on November 6, 1985 and Sulakshana also breathed her last on the same date.

It is also significant to note that Sulakshana Pandit made her acting debut opposite Kumar. For the unversed, she started her career as a singer and sang several popular songs in her films. Her song 'Saat Samandar Paar Se' with Lata Mangeshkar in the 1967 film Taqdeer was a huge hit. In 1976, she received a Filmfare Award for the song 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' from the film Sankalp.

During this time, she also began receiving offers to act in films. In 1975, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Uljhan opposite Sanjeev Kumar.

