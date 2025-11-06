Sulakshana Pandit dies at the age of 71: Know everything about the 70's singer-actress Sulakshana Pandit death: The legendary 70's singer-turned-actress breathed her last at the age of 71, on November 6. Reportedly, she had been ill for a long time.

New Delhi:

Sulakshana Pandit, a well-known figure in the film industry, passed away today, on November 6, 2025. She was 71 years old. It is reported that she had been ill for a long time.

Sulakshana Pandit, along with acting in films, also excelled in singing. Let's find out how her journey in the film industry has been.

Singer-turned-actor

Sulakshana Pandit was a well-known actress and singer of the 70s and 80s. She was born on July 12, 1954, in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. She began singing at the age of nine. Sulakshana sang for a film for the first time in 1967 and sang many popular songs in her films. Her song 'Saat Samandar Paar Se' with Lata Mangeshkar in the 1967 film Taqdeer was a huge hit. In 1976, she received a Filmfare Award for the song 'Tu Hi Sagar Tu Hi Kinara' from the film Sankalp.

During this time, she also began receiving offers to act in films. In 1975, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Uljhan.

Sulakshana Pandit and Sanjeev Kumar's relationship

Sulakshana Pandit worked with Sanjeev Kumar in the 1975 film Uljhan. It was on the sets of this film that she fell in love with him. However, Sanjeev Kumar was in love with Hema Malini. He proposed to her, but she refused. Subsequently, Sulakshana proposed to Kumar, but Kumar rejected her proposal. And hence, Sulakshana never married after that.

After Sanjeev Kumar rejected her love, she went into depression. After Sanjeev's death in 1985, she was completely devastated and withdrew from the film industry. Co-incidentally, Sanjeev Kumar breathed his last on November 6, 1985 and Sulakshana also breathed her last on the same date.

Sulakshana Pandit's famous films

Sulakshana Pandit acted in films like Hera Pheri, Apnapan, Khandaan, and Waqt Ki Deewar. She worked with prominent actors of her time, including Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha.

