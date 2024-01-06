Sukhwinder Singh to Shashaa Tirupati: Singers who carved a niche singing A.R. Rahman's compositions

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A.R Rahman

Music maestro A.R. Rahman has been an inspiration to many and his work in the music industry was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. With his unique style of music and various compositions, A.R. Rahman all over the years has managed to captivate the souls of people. Let's take a look at the singers who gained recognition after giving their voices to the legendary musician's compositions.

1. Jonita Gandhi

The Canadian singer of Indian descent hit the right chord with the audience after she sang Kahaan Hoon Main from Imtiaz Ali's Highway. She also received praises and accolades for Mani Ratnam's Ok Kanmanu and Main Tuhmara from Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara.

2. Sukhwinder Singh

Sukhwinder Singh gained recognition after he gave voice to the popular song Chaiya Chaiya of Mani Ratnam's film Dil Se. The song featured Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan on the top of the train dancing their hearts out.

3. Mohit Chauhan

Mohit Chauhan crooning Masakali for Delhi 6 and the whole of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar gained him the popularity and unleased the hidden talent of music.

4. Shashaa Tirupati

Shashaa Tirupati got recognised by A.R. Rahman during Coke Studio Season 3. She got her first collab in Kochadaiiyaan singing Vaada Vaada and then Aye Mr Minor in Kaaviya Thalaivan. She has also sung other songs including Jeene Ka, The Humma Song, and O Sona Tere Liye among others.

