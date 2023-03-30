Suhana Khan, Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor had a blast at Tania Shroff’s birthday bash; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYAKAPOOR Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anjini Dhawan from Tania Shroff's birthday bash

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor had a blast with their pals at Tania Shroff's birthday bash in Mumbai. On Wednesday, Tania, who is dating Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, celebrated her birthday. Suhana and Shanaya posted several photos from the party on their Instagram.

A photo featuring Suhana Khan with her friend Muskan Chanana from the party went viral on the internet, Suhana was spotted wearing a stunning strapless grey dress. She wore a delicate golden chain, matching hoops, and left her hair loose. Her friend struck a pose next to her. It was captioned as, “dancing queens.”

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram. However, none of the pictures had Suhana in them. The photo featured Shanaya with her cousin Khushi Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan and others.

Shanaya’s first image showed Khushi and her cracking up with a friend. In another, the Kapoor sisters were captured together while others were group shots with people who attended the party. Shanaya captioned the photos, “Last Night”.

Tania Shroff, the birthday girl herself posted a series of pictures from her birthday party.

Together, Suhana, Khushi and Agastya will make their debut in the upcoming movie The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big bollywood debut under Dharma Productions ‘Bedhadak’.

