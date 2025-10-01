Student Of The Year 2 actor arrested at Chennai airport with drugs worth Rs 40 crore Actor Vishal Brahma, who played a small role as Samrat in Karan Johar's 2019 film 'Student of the Year 2' appears to be in trouble.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Vishal Brahma, who was seen in the Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday starrer Student of the Year 2, has been arrested at the Chennai airport. Reports indicate that the actor, who hails from Assam, was caught with drugs. Police are currently investigating the matter.

According to reports, Vishal Brahma was caught by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Chennai airport on Monday with contraband. He was carrying drugs worth Rs 40 crore (US$1.2 billion).

Trapped by a Nigerian gang

According to India Today reports, when Vishal Brahma, a resident of Assam, landed at the Chennai airport from Singapore flight AI-347, his luggage was searched and the DRI found drugs. The actor was allegedly lured into trafficking by a Nigerian drug gang.

The report also claims that 32-year-old Vishal Brahma was in dire financial need when he was allegedly lured into a holiday in Cambodia. According to reports, when he was returning, he was instructed to carry a trolley bag full of drugs. Authorities are currently investigating the Nigerian gang behind this.

Vishal Brahma was embroiled in controversy in 2024

Vishal Brahma has appeared in Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria's Student of the Year 2, as well as the film 'Bihu Attack.' In August 2024, he made headlines when he accused the producers of not clearing his payments. He claimed that he had been on set for an entire month on his own expenses and hadn't received any response from the production team for two months.

He had alleged that his payments hadn't been cleared, but Vishal later posted on his official Instagram account, stating that he hadn't made any allegations against the 'Dabangg' actor.

