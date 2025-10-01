Shah Rukh Khan makes debut in billionaire category on Hurun India Rich List 2025 | Deets Inside According to Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan has a massive net worth of Rs 12,490 crore. The 59-year-old was last seen in Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has added another feather to his cap as he has made his entry into Hurun India Rich List 2025. The National Award winning actor has made his debut in billionaire category, in the year 2025.

It is significant to note that Shah Rukh Khan had no releases this year or even in 2024. He has three massive hits in 2023 and is now making audiences wait for his upcoming film King, which is releasing next year.

Shah Rukh Khan's net worth

According to Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan has a massive net worth of Rs 12,490 crore. The 59-year-old was last seen in Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan.