Stree 2 box office report: Shraddha Kapoor's film inches closer to touch Rs 300 cr mark

Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, remains unstoppable at the box office even after one week of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the horror comedy film collected Rs 16 crore on Thursday, taking the total collections to Rs 290.85 crore in just eight days of release. With this pace, Stree 2 is expected to easily cross the Rs 300 crore mark on Friday.

Day-wise box office collections:

Day 0 (Wednesday) - Rs 8.5 crore

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 51.8 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 31.4 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 43.85 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 55.9 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 38.1 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 25.8 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 19.5 crore

Day 8 (Thursday) - Rs 16 crore

Total - Rs 290.85 crore

On the occupancy front, Stree 2 has an overall 27.62 per cent occupancy on Thursday, with a major contribution coming from its evening and nights shows.

About the film

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan are seen in an extended cameo in Stree 2. These two stars are likely to be seen in the next installment of Stree, which will reportedly hit theatres in 2027. Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. India TV's Aseem Sharma rated Stree 2, four out of 5 stars and termed it 'one of the finest films of 2024'.

