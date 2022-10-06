SS Rajamouli's RRR in Oscars 2023: Makers of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer apply in 14 categories

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RRRMOVIE RRR poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli's RRR in Oscars 2023: Starring south superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, period action film RRR has been a blockbuster hit globally. Even after being a massive success and garnering appreciation from around the world, RRR was not named India's entry for the 95th Academy Awards. The news came as a shock to the fans who thought that the most deserving film was snubbed. However, there is great news for RRR fans as now there is hope for the film to make it to the Oscars next year. The makers are pushing for the mega film in 14 categories under the ‘For Your Consideration’ (FYC) campaign.

Informing the audience, a note was shared by team RRR on Twitter along with a picture featuring director SS Rajamouli and lead actors - Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The note read, "We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. We're grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide."

The makers have submitted the film in all the major categories, including

Best Motion Picture - D.V.V. Danayya;

Best Director - S.S. Rajamouli

Best Original Screenplay - Story By V. Vijayendra Prasad

Best Actor N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan

Best Supporting Actress - Alia Bhatt

Best Supporting Actor - Ajay Devgn

Best Visual Effects V. Srinivas Mohan (VFX Supervisor)

Best Original Song - Naatu Naatu

Best Original Score- MM Keeravani

Apart from these, the film is also being nominated in categories like Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

For the unversed, Chhello Show is India's official entry for Oscars 2023. The 17-member jury unanimously chose Chhello Show. The film, which will represent the country in the best international feature film category at the Oscars, is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP and Marc Duale. The story is inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with movies as a child in rural Gujarat.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

