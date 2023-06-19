Squid Game season 2: New team, new games; know all the details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Squid Game 2 will have new cast members.

Get ready, because everyone's favorite lethal game show is preparing for a big return.

Netflix shared new details for the second season of its runaway hit South Korean thriller series "Squid Game" as part of its Tudum Global Fan Event in Brazil.

Squid Game's season 2 new teaser announced the return back of the old cast and addition to the team as well. The series which was led by Lee Jung-Jae playing cash-strapped Seong Gi-hun, will be back for a second round. Returning for the second installment, the masked character of Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung Hun and Wi Ha-jun, plays the cop in search of his missing brother who gets in over his head behind the scenes of the deadly game.

The details of the Squid Game season 2 are yet to be announced.

The series premiered in 2021 and racked up six Primetime Emmys, will also welcome new cast members Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun. Stand-out cast member Oh Yeong-su, who played the elderly and unassuming Oh II-nam in the first season of Squid Game has yet to be confirmed as a returning cast member, even though his involvement in the game was revealed to be a bit more complicated at the end of the show's first season.

Written and directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, the series centers on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist. "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 million won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, and Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?” was the official synopsis of the first season.

