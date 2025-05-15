Special Ops S2: Menon returns as Himmat Singh; Prakash Raj, Tahir Bhasin join Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher The new season of 'Special Ops', one of the most popular and superhit shows in the OTT world, has been announced. In this show by Neeraj Pandey, KK Menon is once again returning as RAW officer Himmat Singh.

Kay Kay Menon's famous and superhit web series Special Ops' second season has been announced. Once again, the actor will be seen reprising his role of RAW officer Himmat Singh. The first season of this series by Neeraj Pandey was released in the year 2020. After this, 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' was released in 2021, which was like a spin-off. Now its season 2 has been announced. While the takes are going to be higher in the second season, several acclaimed actors are also going to join the show.

The makers have shared an announcement video on Thursday, unveiling the new season. Have a look at it here:

This time, the audience will get more thrill: Neeraj Pandey

'Special Ops' creator Neeraj Pandey said, 'With Special Ops, we dreamed of creating something that the audience will remember for a long time - in terms of action, scale and story. The response to the previous instalments excited us. The scale of this new season is going to be much faster and more emotional. This time the audience will get more thrill. The credit for this goes to our Friday Storytellers team and the strong partnership of JioHotstar.'

Special Ops Season 2 cast

Prakash Raj, Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Muzamil Ibrahim, Tota Roy Choudhrury, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Dalip Tahil, Arif Zakaria, Vikkas Manaktala, Shikha Talsania, Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhatt, and Revathi Pillai are among the many actors in the upcoming season.

Special Ops Season 2 will stream on JioHotstar

However, the makers have not yet given information about when 'Special Ops Season 2' will be released. But it is certain that it will stream on JioHotstar in the coming month. Anyway, the fans of the web series have been delighted by the announcement itself.

