Before Sitare Zameen Par, these 12 Aamir Khan movies were also allegedly copied: Complete list of originals

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known for his perfectionist image in Bollywood, has been going through a tough time. The actor who was trolled and boycotted for his last film Laal Singh Chadha is making a comeback after 3 years with Sitaare Zameen Par. But before the release of the sequel, the film has embroiled in controversy. On one hand, the film is being boycotted due to the boycott Turkey trend; on the other hand, the story of the film has turned out to be a copy of the Spanish film Campeones. Both films revolved around a basketball coach who gets the responsibility of training a team of players with special needs. However, you'll be shocked to know that not only Sitaare Zameen Par or Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir has featured in several films that have either been copied or are a remake of some other films. Below is a list of some of Aamir's popular films, which have been made taking inspiration from other films.

Ghajini (2008)

Where the plot was copied from: Christopher Nolan's Memento (2000)

The main plot of the film (character with short-term memory loss and the story of revenge) was largely inspired by 'Memento', but it was moulded for the Indian audience in a more commercial and emotional style. This film was made in Tamil with Suriya in the lead role. Later, it was remade by the same producer and film creator in Hindi, with Aamir Khan. Asin played the same role in both films.

Mann (1999)

Where the plot was copied from: An Affair to Remember (1957)

The entire story is about two people who meet on a cruise, fall in love and promise to meet again, just like An Affair to Remember.

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991)

Plot copied from: It Happened One Night (1934)

The story of a runaway girl and a journalist who travel together, almost the entire film is lifted from the Hollywood classic. This Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt film was a huge hit.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Plot copied from: Breaking Away (1979)

The themes of college sports and bicycle racing are similar to this Hollywood film. However, “Jo Jeeta…” also adds Indian emotions and family drama.

Fanaa (2006)

Plot copied from: Eyes of the Needle (1981)

A woman falls in love with a man who turns out to be a dangerous spy, the plot reminds many of 'Eye of the Needle'.

Tare Zameen Par (2007)

Plot copied from: Every Child is Special, Hallmark's Front of the Class

Although the film is considered to be quite original, some believe that the idea is taken from international documentaries and telefilms. But Aamir's treatment and direction make it special.

Three Idiots (2009)

Plot copied from: Chetan Bhagat's novel Fine Point Someone

The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's book, but a lot of changes were made to the script. There was also a dispute over credits between the author and the filmmakers. Chetan Bhagat was not credited for this film.

Ghulam (1998)

Plot copied from: On the Waterfront (1954)

Ghulam is a thrilling Bollywood action-drama film known for Aamir Khan's brilliant performance and powerful music (especially 'Aati Kya Khandala'). Although the story was inspired by On the Waterfront, Vikram Bhatt made it a memorable film by adapting it to Indian social structure and emotional depth.

Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)

Plot copied from: Karamer vs. Kramer (1979)

Akele Hum Akele Tum can be clearly called the Indian adaptation of 'Kramer vs Kramer'. Both films depict the struggle of parents over the custody of a child after divorce. However, 'Akele Hum...' has a Bollywood touch to it, like the other adaptations.

Thugs of Hindostan (2018)

Plot copied from: Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Thugs of Hindostan (2018) faced a lot of criticism at the time of its release, especially because Aamir Khan's character 'Firangi Mallah' in the film was largely copied from 'Captain Jack Sparrow' (Pirates of the Caribbean). Even though the film Thugs of Hindostan was based on a historical background, Aamir Khan's character completely matches the image of Jack Sparrow due to his body language, accent, costume and actions. This is why this film faced criticism for a lack of originality and for copying Hollywood.

Laal Singh Chadha (2022)

Where was the plot copied from: Forrest Gump

The film Laal Singh Chadha (2022) is directly called the official Hindi remake of Hollywood's iconic film Forrest Gump. This film was made by Atul Kulkarni. Aamir Khan was in the lead role in this adaptation. This is the reason why the film could not do wonders at the box office.

