Special 26 to A Wednesday, look at Neeraj Panday's best films ahead of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar release

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A look at Neeraj Panday's best films here

Director Neeraj Pandey is such a name in Indian cinema, whose films always have a great story, strong acting and brilliant direction. His films not only entertained the audience but also forced the audience to think. His upcoming film 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is releasing on Netflix on November 29. Earlier, Pandey directed many great films, which we will talk about here.

A Wednesday

Neeraj Pandey's debut film A Wednesday gave him a strong identity in the film industry. The film was a thriller drama starring Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a common man who makes a big plan to teach a lesson to terrorists by hiding his identity. The film not only impressed the audience with its deep story, but it was also highly appreciated by the critics.

Special 26

Neeraj Pandey's Special 26 was another great thriller film starring Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. The film was inspired by a true incident, in which some thugs impersonate government officials and commit fraud of lakhs of rupees. Neeraj Pandey had a great mix of a strong story, thrill and humour in this film, which keeps the audience hooked from start to finish. This film was also a box office success and Neeraj received positive reviews for his direction.

Baby

Baby was another thriller film starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Danny Denzongpa and Rana Daggubati in lead roles. The film was based on a mission of the Indian intelligence agency, which works to catch terrorists. Neeraj incorporated strong action and tremendous thrill in the film, which was very much liked by the audience. Through Baby, Neeraj proved that he is a master of action thrillers and his films not only have something new to see in terms of story but also from a technical point of view.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was based on the life of the great captain of Indian cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni in this film. In the film, Dhoni's struggle, his journey and his journey to becoming a captain are shown on the big screen. Through this film, Neeraj told the audience some unheard things about Dhoni. The film was appreciated by the audience as well as critics. This film proved to be a big hit and Sushant Singh Rajput also received praise for his acting.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar features Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwari and Tamannaah Bhatia in leading roles. The thriller will be released on Netflix on November 29. It is significant to note that Neeraj Pandey's last film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', was not able to recreate the same magic as his other films. The romantic dramas came as a huge disappointment for his fans. The film features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Sai Manjrekar in lead roles.

Also Read: Baahubali 2 to Kalki 2898 AD, 5 films that broke advance booking records: Can Pushpa 2 enter the club?