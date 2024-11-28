Baahubali 2 to Kalki 2898 AD, 5 films that broke advance booking records: Can Pushpa 2 enter the club?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 5 films that broke advance booking records

There is a great news for cinema lovers. Advance booking of the film 'Pushpa 2' is going to start soon. Fans have been eagerly waiting for its release for a long time. Tremendous enthusiasm is being seen among the audience about the film. It is estimated that this film can break many records in terms of advance booking. In such a situation, let us know about some of those major films which earned a lot of money from advance booking before release.

Bahubali 2: The Conclusion

'Bahubali 2: The Conclusion' earned more than Rs 100 crore (gross) through advance booking before its release. This film is the film to record the biggest opening in the history of Indian cinema. No film has been able to match its advance booking figures till now.

KGF Chapter 2

This film of Yash had achieved tremendous success. 'KGF Chapter 2' had an advance booking of more than Rs 80 crore for its first day, which was a huge figure. The craze of this film was so much that it was already known that the film would prove to be a blockbuster after its release.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' also had a great advance booking. The film earned more than Rs 58 crore before its release. With this film, the audience got a tremendous action, drama and music experience, which also made its advance booking record-breaking.

Kalki 2898 AD

Recently released Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' has also done great advance booking before hitting the theatres. According to the reports, the film had pre-booked 20 lakh 93 thousand 904 tickets for the first day, due to which the film earned more than Rs 51 crore. This film is in fourth place in the top five opening-day advance booking list so far. Its sequel is one of the anticipated movies as well.

Salaar

The name of Prabhas's another film 'Salaar' is also included in this list. This film also made a lot of noise in advance booking. The film collected Rs 49 crore in advance booking for the first day. It was directed by Prashanth Neel. Its sequel is also one of the anticipated movies of 2025.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of rom-com Ishq with a special post for Kajol | See pic