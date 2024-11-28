Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of rom-com Ishq with a special post for Kajol | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishq was originally released in 1997.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who have given several superhits together over the years, is celebrating 27 years of one of their iconic films titled Ishq. To commemorate the milestone, Ajay shared a special collage with his wife, which also includes a scene from the 1997 release. In the picture, Kajol is seen leaning on Ajay's shoulder while he wrapped his arm around her. ''27 years of Ishq and ISHQ,'' the captioned his post.

See the post:

Soon after the actor dropped the picture, fans chimed in the comment section. One fan wrote, ''@ajaydevgn ,, this is the most pyaara thing i’ve seen all day and it’s not even 7am yet.'' ''cute couples Ajay sir and kajal mam,'' wrote another. A third fan commented, ''I see this FILM MANY TIMES ishq what a film of 90s times.''

The film, which also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, was known for its mix of comedy, romance, and drama. It remains a favourite among fans till date. The movie featured a strong supporting cast, including Johny Lever, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Dalip Tahil.

Ajay-Kajol's other films and upcoming projects

Ajay and Kajol have also worked together in other films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, and Gundaraj. Meanwhile, Devgn last appeared in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again, which is a multi-starrer films and also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, among others.

In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part in 2011. On the other hand, Kajol was recently seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon. The film was a digital-only release and landed on Netflix.

