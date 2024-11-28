From Lucky Bhaskar to Bloody Beggar: Fresh OTT titles releasing this Friday

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Upcoming OTT releases of this weekend

If you also wait for Friday to arrive, so that you can binge-watch your favourite titles on OTT platforms, then this is the space where you get the jist of major films and web shows premiering this weekend. From action drama to suspense thriller, this weekend offers a plethora of such films and shows.

Lucky Bhaskar

The Telugu crime movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, is inspired by real events. As per IMDB, the film is about ''a cash-strapped cashier working at a bank who embarks on a risky investment scheme and soon gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering.'' The film is releasing on November 28, 2024, on Netflix.

The Trunk

The Korean mystery drama flick stars Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo in the lead roles. As per the description shared by IMDB, the show follows the story of ''a secret marriage service is uncovered when a trunk washes up on the shore, revealing the strange marriage between a couple in the thick of it all.'' It will premiere on Netflix on November 29.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

The film follows an investigator who deep dives into the mysterious lives of three suspects in a diamond heist. The film stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia. It will arrive on Netflix on November 29, 2024.

Parachute

The Tamil-language series follows the story of two siblings who decide to take their father's bike, however, things take a wrong turn which make their adventure into a nightmare. It will land on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 29, 2024.

Bloody Beggar

Another Tamil-language named Bloody Beggar revolves around the journey of a homeless man, whose life takes a U-turn after an unexpected event. Kavin, Sunil Sukhada Redin Kingsley, TM Karthik, and Maruthi Prakashraj. It will arrive on Prime Video on November 29, 2024.

