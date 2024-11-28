Did Aishwarya Rai remove 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event? Viral video sparks fresh rumours | Know the truth

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Aishwarya Rai recently attended an event in Dubai.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been recently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Divorce rumours stated making headlines between the two after Aishwarya made a solo appearance at the recently held grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Now, a video of the actress, who attended an event in Dubai, is doing rounds on social media wherein she ditched her surname while introducing herself to the audience. Aishwarya attended the Global Women Forum in Dubai and a video from the event was shared by Dubai Women Establishment's official Instagram handle.

In one of the viral videos, the actress' name was highlighted as 'Aishwarya Rai - International Star' on the big screen. For the event, she opted for a blue outfit and many praised her for her looks but there was an eagle-eyed section of netizens, who spotted her name without the surname 'Bachchan', questioning the organisers where it was omitted by mistake or was done deliberately. However, fans of the actress can relax and ignore all such rumours, as the official handle of the Dhoom 2 actress still has 'Bachchan' in her name.

Watch the viral videos:

How it all started?

Several reports claiming something is not right between Aishwarya and Abhishek began after Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. For the wedding, Aishwarya made her appearance with her daughter Aaradhya while the Bachchans came separately. Later, Abhishek allegedly liked a post based on divorce, igniting the divorce rumours further.

Then, Aishwarya recently celebrated her daughter's 13th birthday from which the whole of Bachchan family was absent. Most recently, Abhishek's name was being linked with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, further fueling divorce rumours.

