Sonu Sood to be part of Chiranjeevi's 152nd film

Sonu Sood feels proud that he will be sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi.

Actor Sonu Sood on Friday revealed that he has joined the cast of south superstar Chiranjeevi's next Telugu film. The project marks Chiranjeevi's 152nd film and is helmed by Koratala Siva.

"It makes me very proud to be associated with the project and sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi Sir. The south Indian film industry has been very embracing of me and I hope with this film I am able to give them back the same amount of love through my work," Sonu said in a statement.

In the film, the Bollywood actor will be playing one of the prime characters.

Sonu will also be seen in Tamil film "Thamilarasan", an action drama directed by Babu Yogeswaran, while in Bollywood, his next release will be Akshay Kumar-led period drama "Prithviraj"