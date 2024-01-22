Monday, January 22, 2024
     
Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Anuradha Paudwal sing Ram bhajans in Ayodhya | Watch video

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Singer Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Anuradha Paudwal touched everyone's hearts and the audience was in awe with their singing. Videos are going viral on social media.

January 22, 2024
Sonu Nigam is a well-renowned singer in Bollywood and has captivated people and his fans to this day. The singer was one of the celebrities to attend the auspicious event of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. Sonu Nigam sang a beautiful rendition of Ram Siya Ram and mesmerised everyone with his voice. Shankar Mahadevan and Anuradha Paudwal too were part of singing the various renditions of the Ram Bhajans.

The video of Sonu Nigam singing verses of Ram Siya Ram has now gone viral on social media.  Fans couldn't stop praising the singer for singing so beautifully and how they got lost in the voice.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan sang Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony began.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal too sang Ram Bhajan in her melodious voice at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. 

Today is the auspicious day, as a grand ceremony of consecration of the idol of Ramlala is going to take place in Ayodhya, the city of Shri Ram, preparations for which have been completed. The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha which would take place in Ayodhya would see personalities from all walks of life.The historic ritual of Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

