Sonu Nigam issues statement on Bengaluru concert controversy, says 'Kannada is his second language...' Padma Shri recipient Sonu Nigam has now reacted to the Bengaluru concert controversy. In a rather long note the National Award-winning singer has addressed the whole matter.

National Award-winning playback singer Sonu Nigam has been dragged into a new controversy ever since his video from the recently organised Bengaluru concert went viral. The actor was seen teaching a lesson to a Bengaluru fan who was 'rude' and asked him to sing songs in Kannada rather than any other. The actor from the stage reacted to the incident and also linked it to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, only to enter into a new controversy, though. Post the video went viral, not only was the actor trolled on and off social media, but Bengaluru District Police served a notice to the singer within a week. On the complaint of KRV, an FIR was registered against Sonu Nigam at the Avlahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District. However, with everything said and done, the Padma Shri recipient has now reacted to the controversy.

Sonu Nigam's long note

'Namaskara, I have given unprecedented love to the language, the culture, the music, the musicians, the state and the people not just when I am in Karnataka but anywhere else in the world. Infact I have revered my Kannada songs way more than my songs in other languages including Hindi. There are 100s of videos circulating on social media as a testimony. I have more than hour of Kannada songs that I prepare for every concert when in Karnataka,' read the singer's note.

Not a young lad to take humiliation from anyone: Sonu Nigam

'I am not a young lad to take humiliation from anyone. I am 51 years old, in the second half of my life and am entitled to take offence at someone as young as my son threatening me directly in front of thousands in the name of language that too Kannada, which is my second language when it comes to my work. That too right after my first song of the concert! He provoked a few more. Their own people were embarrassed and were asking them to shut up.. I told them very politely and lovingly that the show has just started, it's my first song and that I will not let them down, but they have to let me continue with the concert the way I have planned. Every artist has a song list prepared so the musicians and technicians are in sync. But they were hell bent on creating a ruckus and threatening me wildly. Tell me who is at fault?' the note said.

Sonu Nigam calls himself a patriot

'Being a patriot that I am, I loathe anyone trying to create hate in the name of language, caste or religion especially after what transpired in Pahalgam. I had to school them, and I did, and thousands of students and teachers cheered me for it. The matter got over and I sang Kannada for more than an hour. It's all there on social media. I leave it upto the sensible people of Karnataka to decide who is at fault here. I will accept your verdict gracefully. I fully respect and trust the law agencies and Police of Karnataka and will comply with whatever is expected from me. I have received divine love from Karnataka and will cherish it always with no malice whatsoever irrespective of your verdict. Thank you, Sonu Nigam,' the singer said in his note.

