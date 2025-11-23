Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in new pics from second pregnancy, fans call her 'divine' Sonam Kapoor treated her fans by sharing a series of pictures of herself on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Wrapped in love, heritage & the journey of becoming." The 40-year-old actress recently announced her second pregnancy.

New Delhi:

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently announced her second pregnancy to her fans on social media. Since then, she has been actively sharing pictures of herself on Instagram. In her latest post, the Raanjhanaa actress flaunted her baby bump, sharing a series of pictures in an all-white outfit.

She also penned a heartfelt caption, which reads, "Dil badalta nahi… bas auron ke liye dhadkne lagta hai (The heart doesn't change… it just starts beating for someone else.) Wrapped in love, heritage & the journey of becoming. #Motherhood #Parampara Shauna and Kush, congratulations and all my love always… be happy and content."

Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in new post

The post has garnered more than 71.1k likes and hundreds of comments since it was uploaded. Fans were quick to react, flooding the comment section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "Sona, you're a rare gem! Your beauty and style are unmatched, and I'm obsessed with your flawless looks! (sic)." Another commented, "Slaying mama (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor announces second pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja

Last week, Sonam Kapoor officially announced that she is expecting her second child with husband and businessman Anand Ahuja. For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in 2022. While sharing this joyful news, Sonam also revealed her due date, writing, "Coming Spring 2026."

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mother." In the images, Sonam wore a pink dress and can be seen holding her baby bump in some of the pictures. Bollywood actors, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and others, reacted to the post with heartfelt comments. The post received 310k likes and thousands of comments so far.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy, to welcome second child with Anand Ahuja; New mom Parineeti congratulates