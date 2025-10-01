Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting their second child: Report The Neerja actress, Sonam Kapoor, is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple are already parents to a son, Vayu, whom they welcomed in August 2022.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband and businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai and welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source revealed that, "Sonam in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and the news has brought immense joy to both families." However, neither Sonam nor Anand has made any announcement regarding this yet.

In August 2022, the Raanjhanaa actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of first baby with an heartfelt post. The note reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed."

Sonam Kapoor's work front

The 40-year-old actress Sonam has featured in several films and series in her acting career. Her notable performances include 'Neerja', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Sanju', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and others. She was last seen in 2023 film 'Shome Makhija' alongside Vinay Pathak and Lucy Aarden.

