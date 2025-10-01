Anshula Kapoor to get engaged to Rohan Thakkar on October 2: Report Anshula Kapoor and screenwriter Rohan Thakkar are reportedly getting engaged on October 2 in a private ceremony with family and close friends.

Producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, is reportedly all set to exchange rings with her longtime boyfriend, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a close source revealed, “Anshula and Rohan will get engaged on October 2. A puja is planned for the day. They are keeping things low-key. It will be an intimate function with only close friends and family, including her father Boney Kapoor, her brother Arjun Kapoor, and her sisters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.”

An intimate family affair

The ceremony will reportedly be held privately with puja rituals, followed by a close-knit gathering. While the Kapoor family is expected to attend, the couple has not yet made any official social media announcement about the event.

Anshula’s dreamy New York proposal

Earlier in July 2025, Anshula announced her engagement to Rohan through a heartfelt social media post. Sharing pictures from the proposal in New York’s Central Park, she wrote, “We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 AM. We spoke until 6 am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic.”

Who is Rohan Thakkar?

Rohan Thakkar is a screenwriter who completed his graduation in advertising and marketing from Flames University, Pune, before moving to Los Angeles. In 2013, he studied screenplay writing at the New York Film Academy. He is known to keep a low profile but has been supportive of Anshula in public appearances and on social media.

