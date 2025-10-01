Box office collection [September 30]: They Call Him OG, Homebound, Jolly LLB 3, Lokah's earnings on Tuesday From big releases like 'They Call Him OG' to small-budget films like 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra', all are competing to attract audiences, making mid-week collections an interesting watch.

New Delhi:

The Tuesday box office saw a mix of numbers as several films from different genres including action thrillers, comedy dramas, to social dramas continue their run in theatres. From big releases to small-budget films, all are competing to attract audiences, making mid-week collections an interesting watch.

The Telugu language film 'They Call Him OG' starring Pawan Kalyan is giving tough competition to the already released films. However, the film has entered the Rs 150 crore club within six days of its theatrical release. Let's take a look at detailed box office report here.

They Call Him OG crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Pawan Kalyan's gangster crime drama film 'They Call Him OG' has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at domestic box office within six days of its release. The film is directed by Sujeeth and Ashwin Neal Mani. The Telugu-language film has been receiving rave reviewes from the viewers, resulting in its IMDb rating of 7.1.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Tuesday, the film collected Rs 7.25 crore in India, making its total box office collection to Rs 154.85 crore. Besides Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Homebound's box office collection

Neeraj Ghaywan's social drama film 'Homebound' starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, is struggling at the box office despite receiving global attention. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film has collected Rs 0.27 crore on its fourth day. Its total collection in India stands at Rs 1.9 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 day 12 box office collection

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film 'Jolly LLB 3' saw a slight growth on its second Tuesday. The film which earned Rs 2.75 crore on its Day 11, managed to earn Rs 3.75 crore on Day 12. However, after 12 days of its release, the film is yet to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically. Subhash Kapoor's directorial collected Rs 97 crore so far.

Besides Akshay and Arshad, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra inches towards Rs 150 crore mark

The Malayalam superhero action film 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark. The film has received widespread praise from both critics and audiences upon its release. Even after completing its 30-day theatrical run, the film continues to attract audiences to the big screen

In terms of Tuesday's collections, Kalyani Priyadarshan's film earned Rs 1.50 crore across India, bringing its total India collection to Rs 148.85 crore. Dominic Arun's film also stars Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Vijayaraghavan in pivotal roles.

