Sonakshi Sinha's pictures from 'Bachelorette' goes viral, brother Luv's shares cryptic post

Sonakshi Sinha who is currently basking in the success of the portrayal of Faridan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi, is all set to tie the knot soon. The actress will be getting married to her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. According to the report, Sonakshi Sinha will marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha shared a bunch of pictures from her bachelorette party, in which Huma Qureshi is also spotted amongst other friends.

In the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha every bit stunning in a black dress and posed with her girl squad. In a solo picture, she captioned it, "17.06.2024". Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha has shared an old picture of his vacation in Baku on his official Instagram handle. Along with it, he has written something which is making people guess what exactly he meant. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, "The problem with time is, that we never have enough of it. #Memories #Baku #Throwback #streetphotography #christmas #Nightlife #A7R5".

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. After which first there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, but their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

Zaheer made a Bollywood debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Notebook, which was produced by Salman Khan. Zaheer and Sonakshi were also introduced by Salman. Later, the duo also appeared in the film Double XL, which also featured Huma Qureshi. Reportedly, Zaheer has also dated actress Deeksha Seth and Sana Saeed in the past. And now, he is often seen with Sonakshi and if the reports are true the two will soon be making their relationship official for life.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently appreciated for her latest debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will next be seen in movies including Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

