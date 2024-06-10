Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date and venue unveiled, know all details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha who is currently basking in the success of the portrayal of Faridan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi, is all set to tie the knot soon. The actress will be getting married to her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. According to the report, Sonakshi Sinha is going to marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai.

Apart from close friends and family, the cast of Heermandi has also been invited to her wedding. Wedding invitations have been designed like a magazine cover on which it is written- 'The rumours are true". At the same time, there are also reports that guests have been asked to wear formal outfits to the wedding. The wedding will take place at Bastian in Mumbai. However, no details have been revealed yet.

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. However, whenever the two have always maintained their stance of being best friends. They even showcased their love for each other often on social media. Co-incidentally, the couple began their career in Bollywood with Salman Khan films. The two first met at a party of Salman Khan. After which first there was friendship between the two and then they fell in love with each other. Although this couple has always kept their relationship very private, but their public appearances and social media posts have been telling their love story.

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg in 2010. The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Mission Mangal among others. Whereas Zaheer Iqbal’s first film was Notebook in 2019. They recently featured together in Double XL. Previously Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the series Dahaad. In the web series, she played the role of a fierce cop. Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in movies including Kakuda, Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.

