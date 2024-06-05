Sonakshi Sinha celebrates father Shatrughan Sinha's victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM During the Lok Sabha Polls, Sonakshi Sinha also made appeal to the people of Asansol to vote for her father.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha emerged victorious from the Asansol constituency seat in West Bengal. Celebrating her father's win in the Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle and gave a shoutout to her father and the people of Asansol. ''thank you to the people of Asansol,'' she wrote along with a picture of Shratughan Sinha in the Stories section.

See the pics:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram Stories

Shatrughan Sinha clinched the Asansol seat against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia by a huge margin of 59,564 votes.

Asansol constituency voted in Phase 4 of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on May 13, 2024. Prior to the voting day in Asansol, Sonakshi urged people to vote for her father. Calling her father a leader with integrity, vision and commitment, the Heeramandi actor wrote on her Instagram handle that "Asansol... aaj apki vote dene ki baari hai...Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity and prosperity".

She also shared a a video of Shatrughan Sinha's poll campaign and further mentioned, "I can tell you about my father is that he is a leader with integrity, vision and a commitment to positive change! Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity and prosperity! Vote wisely, vote well and vote for democracy!."

Lok Sabha 2024 Results

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on the support of other parties in coalition - JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP's chief Chandrababu Naidu. BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Mouni Roy comes out in support of Smriti Irani after she lost in Amethi, says 'always with you'