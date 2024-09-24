Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad surpasses Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli, becomes highest-grossing re-release since 2000

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad surpasses Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli at box office

On its eleventh day at the Indian box office, Sohum Shah's Tumbbad surpassed Ghilli to become India's highest-grossing picture during its re-release. Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah, debuted poorly in theaters but has since made an impressive comeback. Following its second weekend, the film's re-release grossed more than Rs 20 crore net. It has now become the highest-grossing re-release in the country, surpassing Ghilli, which was a huge smash when it was launched in the mid-2000s.

With a total net collection of Rs 33 crore and good performance continuing into its second week, Tumbbad is on course to earn a final total of around Rs 45 crore. The directors are also considering a wider worldwide release, which might boost the film's success. Tumbbad earned Rs 12 crore during its initial run and has more than doubled its lifetime revenues in this re-release, demonstrating its ongoing appeal. This situation exemplifies a film that was well ahead of its time.

Collection of films that re-release in India

The highest-grossing re-releases in India include a varied range of films with significant earnings. Tumbbad is at the top of the list, having earned Rs 26.5 crore in just 10 days, matching the renowned Ghilli's total. Titanic follows closely with Rs 18 crore, while Sholay 3D has Rs 13 crore. The romance drama Laila Majnu earned Rs 11.5 crore in 45 days, equal to the profits of Rockstar. Finally, Avatar completes the list with a total of Rs 10 crore.

About the film

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and creatively led by Anand Gandhi, has captured audiences with its unique blend of horror and fantasy, as well as superb visual storytelling. The film's re-release, presented by Eros International and Anand L Rai, has revived spectator interest and enthusiasm, indicating its long-term effect and significance. The producers are now preparing to release its successor, Tumbbad 2.

