Did you know Omar Abdullah had THIS objection to Ranbir-Deepika starrer 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'?

In the year 2013, a film was released that told Indians the real meaning of solo travelling. The lead character of this film is fond of exploring new places and he makes it his profession. After watching this film, many people became solo travellers. Now if you are wondering which film is this, then the answer is very simple. Ranbir Kapoor's starrer romantic drama 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', directed by Ayan Mukherjee, entertained everyone and became a blockbuster film. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor were in the lead roles in this film. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also expressed his objection to this film. Moreover, another big league actress was also replaced in the film. Read further to unravel both the mysteries.

Anushka was replaced

In 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', Ranbir Kapoor played Kabir 'Bunny Thapar', Deepika Padukone played Naina Talwar, Kalki played Aditi 'Adi' Mehra and Aditya Roy Kapoor played Avinash 'Avi' Arora. The story of four friends was shown in this film. This was Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's first film after their breakup. Before Deepika did the film, Anushka Sharma was also considered for the role of Naina, but after Deepika agreed, she was not chosen. It is reportedly said that there was a quarrel between these two heroines. Anushka said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, 'A friend of Deepika called and told me that she is doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, not Anushka. My 'friends' don't call, right? I am Kashyap and Hirani's choice. She is Ayan's and anyone else's choice. Stop playing games. I should stop being dragged into such things because I don't do this to anyone. We call ourselves cool but we are not really cool.'

Omar Abdullah had expressed objection

When the film was released in 2013, the then Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had objected to it. He was shocked to see that the shooting done in the outskirts of Gulmarg was shown as Manali in the film. He wrote on his X account, 'It is very disturbing when we roll out the red carpet and facilitate the shooting, but people think it is Manali.' In another tweet on this subject, Omar Abdullah said, 'If anyone has seen the film, can they tell me if they have at least mentioned the state in the credits (opening or closing).' He further wrote, 'Those of you who are planning to go to Manali because of the things shown in #YJHD should know that the film only has Gulmarg except the Temple and Span Resort.' Reacting to Abdullah's displeasure, Dharma Productions issued a statement which read, 'The opening credit slate clearly mentions Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tourism Minister GA Mir and Inspector General of Police SM Sahal. The names of the entire crew associated with Kashmir are mentioned in the film's credits.'

The film made bumper earnings

'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' proved to be a blockbuster hit. According to Sacnilk, the film made bumper earnings with a production budget of Rs 40 crore. The film grossed Rs 190 crore in India and Rs 320 crore worldwide. It broke many box office records in that period and left behind the global box office figures of Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' and 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

