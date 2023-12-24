'So disrespectful': Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's entry on top of police car at Umang 2023 stirs criticism

Follow us on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Umang 2023 ceremony was held on Saturday, December 23, and the event was a star-studded one. Every year Bollywood comes under one roof to honour the Mumbai Police and 2023 was no different. Pictures and videos of several celebrities are doing rounds on the internet but one of unique-styled entry of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is grabbing all the eyeballs. In one of the viral videos, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's co-stars are seen making a risky entry at the Umang ceremony standing on the top of a moving police car. They made their way to the stage on the top of the police van, greeting police officers and their families.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Akshay is seen wearing a white shirt with a black-coloured cargo pants. On the other hand, Tiger wore a grey-coloured t-shirt, paired with denim.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video went viral online, social media users started flooding the comment section with their reaction to the video.

One user wrote, ''Maharashtra Police should take action against this stunt…..So disrespectful.'' Another one wrote, ''Should have been any other vehicle but not a police vehicle.'' A third user commented, ''This is not good .. Insulting police vehicle .. shame.''

Also Read: From PK to Dangal, Aamir Khan's top Christmas releases you shouldn't miss

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with Prithviraj Sukuraman who plays the powerful antagonist, this magnum opus Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to redefine the genre of action-entertainment in Bollywood. The film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and UAE, with the biggest technical and international action crews.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on EID 2024 in five different languages

Latest Entertainment News