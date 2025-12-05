Smriti Mandhana shares first post after postponed wedding with Palaash Mucchal | Find out Team India's vice captain Smriti Mandhana stayed away from social media and public view after her wedding to Palaash Mucchal was reportedly called off. Now the star batter has come up with her first post on Instagram after the wedding fiasco.

New Delhi:

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's first Instagram post after her wedding to music composer Palaash Mucchal was reportedly canceled is up now.

It is significant to note that her first Instagram post comes after a long time as earlier, she had deleted all posts related to Palaash's proposal and the Haldi-Mehendi ceremonies from her Instagram profile.

What's Smriti Mandhana's new post

In the new post, the Indian woman cricketer shared a video of a paid partnership with a brand, a private collaboration. However, in this video, Smriti also mentioned her feelings during the high-pressure semi-final and final matches of the World Cup.

Smriti Mandhana said in the video, 'It's been 12 years since I started playing international cricket, and every time our hearts were broken. Throughout the World Cup, we were constantly thinking about when that moment (when India wins) would come. When that moment came, I constantly felt like a child; I didn't take many photos.'

Smriti further said in the video, 'During batting, I didn't think much, I just did what the team needed. But during fielding, I remembered all the gods. Throughout the 300 balls, I was praying, 'Please give us this wicket, please give us that wicket.''

Smriti Mandhana's wedding

Smriti Mandhana has appeared for the first time after her wedding to Palaash Mucchal was reportedly called off. However, this was a promotional shoot. It has nothing to do with her wedding. Regarding the latest developments, Palaash Mucchal was recently spotted at Prem Anand Ji Maharaj's ashram. His sister, Palak Muchhal, had previously stated that both families have gone through a lot and are currently recovering. She emphasised the need to remain positive and spread only positive news during this time.

There has been no information regarding when Palaash and Smriti's wedding will take place. Some reports suggested that the wedding would be held in December or in the new year. However, Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, completely denied these reports. He stated that he had no knowledge of these rumors and that the wedding is still postponed, with no new dates announced.

