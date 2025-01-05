Sky Force trailer: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya join forces to take on enemies in this aerial actioner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Veer Pahariya is making his film debut with Sky Force

Akshay Kumar has returned with another patriotic flick and this time he is teaming up with debutant Veer Pahariya in this aerial actioner titled Sky Force. Makers of the film on Sunday treated fans with its highly-anticipated trailer on social media. As per the trailer, Akshay and Veer are playing Indian Air Force officials and the film tells the story of India's strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war. The trailer also showcases leading ladies of the film, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer begins with the Pakistan army attacking the Indian Army base, leaving several soldiers martyred. The Indian government denies to retaliate against Pakistan's armed forces but Akshay as KO Ahuja convinces top officials to conduct India's first airstrike on the neighbouring nation to avenge the death of the martyrs. The trailer also showcases that After Veer's character goes missing, Sara Ali Khan, who is playing his wife keeps on waiting for him.

Who is Veer Pahariya?

Veer is the maternal grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. He had worked as an assistant director and stunt double in Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya. Talking about his personal life, he once dated Sara Ali Khan and his brother Shikhar Pahariya was rumoured to be Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend. Filmmaker Karan Johar once hinted about the siblings on his show Koffee With Karan on the episode wherein Janhvi and Sara came together.

Meanwhile, Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur and the films tells the tale of India’s 'first and deadliest airstrike'. Also starring Nimrat Kaur, the aerial actioner is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2025.

