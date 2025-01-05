Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi-starrer new song titled 'Namo Namah Shivaya' unveiled | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM SONG Thandel will release onFebruary

Makers of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer Thandel finally unveiled the song titled 'Namo Namah Shivaya' on YouTube. The track is a divine fusion that elevates the spiritual connection, transporting the viewers into a trance of reverence. It is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics, penned by Jonnavithula, perfectly capture the essence of Shiva's glory. Sharing the song's promo on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote,

"#NamoNamahShivaya - Song Promo. The ShivShakti song promo from #Thandel out now."

Watch the song:

Shekar Master served the role of a choreographer for the song. Divya Kumar and Saloni Thakkar have lent their vocals to the track. The first single from Thandel, titled 'Bujji Thalli', was released in November last year.

About the film

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it. The film boasts a talented technical crew, including music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Shamdat, and editing by National Award-winning Naveen Nooli.

The film will be released on February 7. Thandel marks Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second on-screen project, following their hit film Love Story, which was released in 2021.

