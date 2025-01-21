Sky Force, Flight Risk to The Storyteller, 5 films releasing this Friday

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at films releasing this Friday

This Friday is filled with several theatrical as well as OTT releases. While Paresh Rawal will take the audience on a ride of Satyajit Ray's creations. On the other hand, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be bringing a film based on a real-life incident. Have a look at 5 films that will hit OTT and theatres this Friday i.e. January 24.

Theatrical releases of the week

Sky Force

Inspired by true events, this aerial action film tells the gripping story of India's first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan. Set during the Indo-Pak conflicts of the 1960s and 70s, it's a tale of extraordinary bravery and resilience in the face of impossible odds. Akshay Kumar stars as a fearless pilot who puts everything on the line for his country. His mission is fraught with danger, testing his resolve and pushing him to his limits. A talented cast, including Nimrat Kaur, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan, add heart to this unforgettable story. The film is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse follows Dominic, a disgraced ex-cop turned private detective, who stumbles upon a puzzling case: finding the owner of a purse left in his flat. What seems like a simple task soon unravels a deeper mystery involving missing persons, murder, a stalker, and the enigmatic dancer Nandhita. Mammootty plays Dominic, a sharp-witted detective who runs the Dominic Detective Agency. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, who is making his Malayalam debut. It blends mystery, humour, and action.

Flight Risk

In Flight Risk, tension runs high at 30,000 feet. Directed and co-produced by Mel Gibson, celebrated for films like Braveheart and Hacksaw Ridge, the thriller takes viewers on a journey filled with twists and danger. Mark Wahlberg stars as a pilot assigned to transport a fugitive (Topher Grace) and a U.S. air marshal (Michelle Dockery) across the Alaskan wilderness. Adapted from a 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg, the film blends intense action with sharp, unpredictable turns.

OTT releases of the week

The Storyteller

Directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, The Storyteller has created a stir all over the world even before its release. It has made its mark in the Busan International Film Festival 2022, the Palm Springs International Film Festival and The London Indian Film Festival. Now the film is going to be released on the digital platform Disney+Hotstar. The film is based on the short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro by Satyajit Ray, a rare diamond filmmaker of the cinema world. Apart from Paresh Rawal, the film stars Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Revathi, Jayesh More and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.

Hisaab Barabar

Senior actor R Madhavan, who gave a brilliant supernatural horror thriller like Shaitsan last year, is once again ready to make a splash on OTT. The name of his upcoming OTT film is Hisaab Barabar, which will be streamed on ZEE5. Along with him, actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari will also be seen in this movie. Earlier, Madhavan won the hearts of fans with his strong acting in the Netflix web series The Railway Man.

