Did Priyanka Chopra just confirm her Indian movie comeback with Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29?

Follow us on Image Source : X Priyanka Chopra is in India for the shoot of her upcoming Pan India movie

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently visited Hyderabad's Chilkur Balaji temple. She has shared this information through a social media post. PC also mentioned that she sought the blessing of the almighty before starting a new chapter of life. In the post, she is seen expressing gratitude to actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela. Netizens think that the new chapter Priyanka mentioned is her upcoming Pan India movie SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. This film will also mark her Indian movie comeback after the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka reached to visits Balaji

Recently there were reports about Priyanka Chopra that she has reached Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh fair. However, Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram story yesterday on Monday. In this, she did not write the name of the place, but people started speculating that she was reaching Mahakumbh. However, today Priyanka made it clear with her post that she has reached Hyderabad's Chilkur Balaji temple to visit. She wrote, 'A new chapter is starting with the blessings of Shri Balaji. May there be peace in all our hearts and prosperity and happiness all around. May God's blessings be upon everyone, Om Namo Narayanaya'. In this post, Priyanka tagged Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Will she be seen in a South film?

Priyanka Chopra was seen in a turquoise-coloured suit. She is wearing a dupatta on her head in the temple premises. It is being claimed in media reports that Priyanka Chopra is working with SS Rajamouli on a Telugu film. However, any official update about the same has not been made.

What is SSMB29?

RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is making the biggest film in India with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is said to be making her comeback with this film. The budget of SSMB29 is reportedly Rs 1000 crore and is said to be the most expensive film of India.

Also Read: Ronit Roy's agency to take care of Saif Ali Khan's security? Here's what we know so far