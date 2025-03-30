IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals register first win of season, defeat Chennai Super Kings by six runs Rajasthan Royals put in a brilliant performance in game 11 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League), and went on to defeat Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on March 30. Nitish Rana and Jofra Archer were the stars of the show.

Game 11 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Chennai Super Kings. Both sides locked horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on March 30, and the clash began with Royals coming in to bat first after losing the toss, and much to the hosts' ecstasy, Rajasthan Royals registered their first IPL 2025 win, defeating CSK by six runs.

The side’s openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, scored four and 20 runs, respectively. However, after the early dismissals, it was the knock of Nitish Rana that propelled Royals to a fighting total. Coming out to bat, Rana scored 81 runs in 36 deliveries.

Furthermore, Riyan Parag scored 37 runs in 28 deliveries, alongside Shimron Hetmyer, who added 19 runs on the board. In the first innings, Royals posted a total of 182 runs. As for Chennai, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, and Khaleel Ahmed were the highest wicket takers with two wickets each to their name. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, CSK got off to a horrid start as opener Rachin Ravindra departed for a duck. Rahul Tripathi departed for 23 runs, alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, who posted 63 runs in 44 deliveries. Shivam Dube departed for 18 runs. Furthermore, Vijay Shankar departed for nine runs, alongside MS Dhoni who added 16 runs on the board.

More to follow..