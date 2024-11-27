Sisakti Rooh: Short film inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi's 'nazm' against brutality on women to release soon

Follow us on Image Source : YT SCREEN GRAB Short film inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi's nazm will be released soon

Sisakti Rooh (Sobbing Soul), a short film produced by Jigsaw Pictures will be released soon. The teaser of this thought-provoking 3-minute film is out on YouTube. Inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi’s evocative nazm, this short film is part of Jigsaw Pictures' initiative to raise awareness about violence against women. It is significant to note that this short film was produced entirely with the support of dedicated actors and technicians who volunteered their time, allowing all production costs to be donated to a woman’s destitute home to support their well-being.

Sisakti Rooh's teaser has been released

In honour of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which was observed on November 25, this powerful short film's teaser was released on November 25. The short film sends a strong message against the cruelty that women face all around the world.

Watch the teaser here:

The horrific sexual assault of a female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital has rocked the country and sparked discussions and protests. But even when stories like the Nirbhaya Case, the Hathras Case, and many more recede from the news, the horrible cycle of violence persists, harming innumerable wives, mothers, children, and sisters. A permanent reminder of this harsh reality and a call to action for people to respect and defend women are the goals of Sisakti Rooh.

Rajnish Lall, the founder and producer of Jigsaw Pictures said that his film was born out of a need to create a message that would resonate deeply with both women and the men who respect them. "We worked with Abdulla Saleem, who was the ideal director for this moving production due to his sensitivity and knowledge of the issue. We encourage everyone to participate in this campaign by spreading the word about the movie on social media and igniting discussions on how critical it is to eradicate violence against women. Let's work together to spread this message and motivate a new generation to oppose cruelty," Lall said.

Also Read: Abhay Deol's 'Bun Tikki' goes global! Know everything about Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman starrer here