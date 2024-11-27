Abhay Deol's 'Bun Tikki' goes global! Know everything about Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman starrer here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know everything about Abhay Deol's 'Bun Tikki' here

Debut director Faraz Arif Ansari's debut feature film Bun Tikki is going global. Starring Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol, the film will have its world premiere on January 5 at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California. For the unversed, this film is fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra's second production after Saali Mohabbat.

The global premiere of Bun Tikki at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival has come as a big occasion for the film's team. "Supporting Bun Tikki is not just an endorsement of its artistic merit, but a celebration of the courage it takes to share stories that challenge and inspire. Manish and Faraz have made this film with all their hearts and I am sure it will win hearts across the globe," said producer Jyoti Deshpande.

What is the story of Bun Tikki?

Bun Tikki tells the story of seven-year-old Shanu, who struggles with self-discovery while his father Siddhant deals with grief and societal pressures as a single parent trying to understand his child. According to the filmmaker, Bun Tikki is my love letter to the world- to every child, every parent, and everyone who believes in the transformative power of love, empathy, and kindness."

Bun Tikki cast

The film based on the father-son relationship features two of the most celebrated veteran actresses of their time. National Award-winning actor Shabana Azmi is paring up with her old co-star Zeenat Aman in Bun Tikki. The last worked in the 1974 film Ishk Ishk Ishk and the 1982 film Ashanti. Apart from this Abhay Deol is playing the lead role in the film. He was last seen in the 2023 film Trial by Fire. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh will also play pivotal roles in the film.

