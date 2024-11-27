Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Abhay Deol's 'Bun Tikki' goes global! Know everything about Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman starrer here

Abhay Deol's 'Bun Tikki' goes global! Know everything about Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman starrer here

Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman starrer film 'Bun Tikki' is all set to premiere at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Published on: November 27, 2024 13:27 IST
Abhay Deol's 'Bun Tikki'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know everything about Abhay Deol's 'Bun Tikki' here

Debut director Faraz Arif Ansari's debut feature film Bun Tikki is going global. Starring Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol, the film will have its world premiere on January 5 at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California. For the unversed, this film is fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra's second production after Saali Mohabbat.

The global premiere of Bun Tikki at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival has come as a big occasion for the film's team. "Supporting Bun Tikki is not just an endorsement of its artistic merit, but a celebration of the courage it takes to share stories that challenge and inspire. Manish and Faraz have made this film with all their hearts and I am sure it will win hearts across the globe," said producer Jyoti Deshpande. 

What is the story of Bun Tikki?

Bun Tikki tells the story of seven-year-old Shanu, who struggles with self-discovery while his father Siddhant deals with grief and societal pressures as a single parent trying to understand his child. According to the filmmaker, Bun Tikki is my love letter to the world- to every child, every parent, and everyone who believes in the transformative power of love, empathy, and kindness." 

Bun Tikki cast

The film based on the father-son relationship features two of the most celebrated veteran actresses of their time. National Award-winning actor Shabana Azmi is paring up with her old co-star Zeenat Aman in Bun Tikki. The last worked in the 1974 film Ishk Ishk Ishk and the 1982 film Ashanti. Apart from this Abhay Deol is playing the lead role in the film. He was last seen in the 2023 film Trial by Fire. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh will also play pivotal roles in the film. 

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share pictures from their Indian wedding, shine in Sabyasachi outfits

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bollywood News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement