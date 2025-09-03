Simone Ashley kisses mystery man as she enjoys US Open match next to Zakir Khan Simone Ashley turned heads at the US Open, spotted kissing Tim Sykes while seated next to Zakir Khan. Fans went wild as the pictures went viral.

New Delhi:

Indian-origin British actress Simone Ashley grabbed attention on Wednesday when her pictures from the US Open tennis match went viral.

While on one hand, the Bridgerton actress was seen seated next to renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, on the other, she was spotted kissing a mystery man. But who is he?

Who is Simone Ashley's boyfriend?

It is significant to note, reports claimed that the actress was dating actor Joshua Jackson. However, the air was crystal clear on Wednesday, when the actress was captured kissing Tim Sykes.

For the unversed, Tim Sykes is the owner and businessman of Ruby Cafe in New York City. Reportedly, he's also a part of the Wish You Were Here Group, which runs restaurants in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Simon and Zakir!

Simone arrived at the US Open with comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kal Penn. Initially, the channel's cameras and fans ignored Tim Sykes. Later, pictures of the two holding hands and kissing in the gallery went viral on social media.

Simone Ashley's work front

Simone appeared in the role of 'Kate Sharma' in Netflix's web series Bridgerton and her chemistry with Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton, just woos people. Despite several on-screen couples on the show, undoubtedly Kate and Anthony are adored the most. Simone was last seen in the Prime Video film, Picture This.

Zakir Khan's work front

On the other hand, Zakir Khan is in America for his US tour. On August 18, the stand-up comedian became the first Indian comic to perform at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden completely in Hindi. He also received a standing ovation from the audience.

As part of his ongoing North America Tour, Zakir performed to a sold-out show with a crowd of 15,000 people, marking a significant milestone for any Indian comedian on the global stage.

Also Read: Has Simone Ashley, Bridgerton's Kate Sharma, joined 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cast? Know here