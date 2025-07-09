Has Simone Ashley, Bridgerton's Kate Sharma, joined 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' cast? Know here Simone Ashley, who rose to fame for her role as Kate Sharma in 'Bridgerton', will be seen in the sequel to the American comedy drama film 'The Devil Wears Prada', titled 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', which has already begun filming. Read on to know about the cast and storyline.

The American comedy drama film 'The Devil Wears Prada', featuring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt, was well received by the audience upon its release in 2006. Directed by David Frankel, the film is now set for its sequel. According to reports, the filming for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' has officially begun, and the makers have stirred excitement among the fans by announcing a new addition to the cast.

Several reports claimed that Hollywood actress Simone Ashley, who is best known for her role as Kate Sharma in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton', has joined the sequel of the American comedy drama film. However, there's no official confirmation regarding this yet. Reportedly, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' will hit the screens on May 1, 2026.

Talking about her work front, Simone Ashley was last seen in the romantic comedy film 'Picture' alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sindhu Vee in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Jennifer E Montgomery's thriller drama 'This Tempting Madness' co-starring Austin Stowell and Mojean Aria in key roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Cast and storyline

For the unversed, the second instalment of 'The Devil Wears Prada' will follow the story of Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, who is her former assistant and has turned into a rival executive, as they compete with each other for advertising revenue amid declining print media.

According to Deadline, the sequel will see the return of the original cast, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and along with a addition of well-known actor Kenneth Branagh.

About 'The Devil Wears Prada'

The Devil Wears Prada is based on the 2003 novel written by Lauren Weisberger of the same name. The story of the film revolves around Andy Sachs, who is an aspiring journalist and gets a job at a fashion magazine. The plot continues when she finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor.

