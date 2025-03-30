Sikandar X Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's film Social media users have reacted to the film after watching its first-day first show And with the first reactions, it seems like Salman Khan has been able to evoke the right emotions with Sikandar.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making a comeback on the big screens after two years with Sikandar. The film directed by Ghajini fame filmmaker AR Murugadoss has been released in theatres today on the occasion of Eid. Salman, who is known for having a winning streak on Eid has once again dominated the big screens and box office with Sikandar. While you wait to watch the film in theatres, have a look at the X review of Salman's film here.

Have a look at X review of Sikandar here

Social media users have reacted to the film after watching its first-day first show. And with the first reactions it seems like Salman Khan has been able to evoke the right emotions with Sikandar. A user took to his X profile to share his review. He wrote, '#Sikandar is A Must Watch,' Another user's tweet reads, 'Emotional + Action Extravaganza. Direction Is Good. This movie will keep you hooked but in parts. Action is damn stylised & Emotional Scenes will make u cry !'

See some other reactions here:

About the film

Sikandar is written and directed by Ghajini fame filmmaker AR Murugadoss and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan and Sharman Joshi. On the other hand, Sathyaraj will be seen in the role of a villain in this film. Sikandar has been finally released on March 30 in theatres.

It is significant to note that after two years, cinephiles have been able to watch Salman on the big screens. He was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He also has a cameo in Pathaan and Singham Again.

