The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: R Madhavan shares lion hunting experience, throws light on early career days Bollywood actor R Madhavan candidly spoke about his career and early days on India TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle. Read further to know all what the actor said.

Bollywood and Tollywood actor R Madhavan arrived at India TV's special film podcast The Filmy Hustle. Here, Madhavan opened up about his film journey and told how he prepared for all kinds of characters in his career. Madhavan said that for the character of Mani Ratnam's film Yuva, he watched the Discovery Channel and learned the nuances of the character from lion hunting. Along with this, the actor also revealed how a boy born in Bihar became a hero in South films and then became famous in Bollywood.

Madhavan and his unique preparations for characters

Madhavan spoke at India TV's special film podcast The Filmy Hustle that he started his career as a creative artist. Madhavan's father used to work at Tata Company in Jamshedpur. Madhavan, who belongs to a South Indian family, did his schooling in Bihar. After this, he did his BSc and went to Canada on a scholarship. Where he developed an interest in the creative field and returned to Mumbai. After returning here, the actor started working in short films and ads. Madhavan was offered roles on TV and became an actor. After working in some TV serials in the 90s, in the year 2000, Madhavan got a chance to do the film 'Alai Payuthey' with South's superhit director Mani Ratnam.

This is where both of them became friends and both made many great films. Madhavan said 'I prepared very differently for my characters. The reason behind this was that I was born in Bihar and travelled all over the country for studies. I also got a chance to study in Canada. This was my preparation and I tried to leave my mark in every kind of character. Because I never dreamed of becoming an actor. But when I was offered the film Yuva, I prepared for it by watching Discovery Channel. When Mani Ratnam Sir explained to me that the character is like an animal, then I saw that when a lion hunts, there is no anger on his face. He is only preparing lunch for it like everyday. This is what helped me in playing my character.'

Blending life into characters

R Madhavan further added 'In the 2010s, when the whole of Bollywood was doing romance abroad, I chose some different characters. Like when Anand L Rai offered me the role of Tanu Weds Manu, I was very happy. I knew that I could prove myself well in these characters. Because I always wanted to do such characters which are long-lasting. This is what happened, people liked my characters. I did many types of characters in my career and tried to play every character differently. Obviously, I was successful in some of them.'

It is significant to note that R Madhavan has worked in more than 92 films and series in his career so far. He has made dozens of these films hit at the box office.

Was R Madhavan the first pan-India star?

R Madhavan said 'I did my first film with Mani Ratnam sir. I was very nervous. But later I thought that the names of many big names including AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam are associated with this film. If something goes wrong, I will be the last person to take responsibility for it. This thing gave me confidence and I did the film. After this the film was a hit and everything was good.' When the host asked R Madhavan if you gave a hit film in the South and became a hit by playing many great characters in Bollywood too. So in this sense, you have been a pan-India star before Prabhas and Allu Arjun.