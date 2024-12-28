Sikandar teaser out: Salman Khan lock horns with multiple samurais in one go, fans praise background music

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar will release on Eid next year

After a couple of delays, the highly-anticipated teaser of Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar is finally out. As soon as the teaser was released on YouTube, fans of Salman went berserk on social media. In the nearly two-minute clip, Salman is seen showcasing his mass avatar wherein he takes on multiple samurais with shotguns in their hands. The teaser opened with the actor entering a big room filled with people dressed in samurai armour. Next, Salman's dialogue steals the show when he says, ''Suna haiki bot saare log mere peeche pade hai. Bas mere mudne ki der hai.''

Watch Sikandar's teaser here:

Salman truly stole attention with the way he battled armoured, masked foes in a massy action avatar. The teaser's pulsating background score added more depth to the film, captivating the audience. Many social media users praised the background music of the teaser. One user wrote, ''Khatarnak ... BGM...Masss.... Dialogue.... Sikandar.''

About the film

Sharing the link, Salman on his Instagram wrote, "Thank u all for your birthday wishes. much appreciated. Hope you like the teaser of Sikandar....#Sikandarteaser.'' As soon as Salman dropped the teaser, fans in no time chimed in the comment section and showered love on Bhaijaan. A user commented, ''Recod sab totne wale Hai Sikandar arha hai.''

The film's teaser was earlier supposed to be unveiled on Salman's birthday on December 27. However, in the wake of the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the makers postponed it. ''In a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Nadiadwala Grandson, the team expressed their condolences, "In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.''

